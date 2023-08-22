Jr. NTR flexies shock Nara Lokesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh got a jolt during his ‘Yuvagalam’ padayatra in Gannavaram constituency on Tuesday with flexies supporting film actor Junior NTR greeting him.

The flexies describing the ‘one and only’ Jr. NTR as the future Chief Minister, appeared in Rangannagudem of Bapulapadu mandal in the district.

There was lukewarm response to the programme with both the TDP Members of Parliament Galla Jayadev of Guntur and Kesineni Nani of Vijayawada, conspicuous by their absence during the yatra of Lokesh.