Junior colleges in Telangana groom aspiring cops

The move by the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education, under which the government junior colleges operate, has so far evoked a good response

By | Published: 12:14 am 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: With a recruitment notification for police personnel jobs round the corner, government junior colleges are grooming their students. This is being done through 33 training centres across the State. Hyderabad alone has four such centres.

The move by the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education, under which the government junior colleges operate, has so far evoked a good response. With 100 students per centre, a total of 3,300 students are being trained. Of the total, 60 per cent are boys and 40 per cent are girls.

Apart from training for physical efficiency tests including running, long jump, shot put, and high jump, students are being coached for the written examination as well. Accordingly, the colleges have roped in services of physical directors and subject experts.

“Every day, for two hours (6 am to 8 am) students are being coached in high jump, long jump, running and other events that are required to get a police constable job. After physical training, students are given training for the written exams. The coaching began in November and will go on for four months. Now, we are planning for a mock preliminary written test. The regular classwork for these students is also under way through online/digital classes,” an official said.

Some police officials too have extended support to train students for jobs. Authorities said with the help of donors, some government junior colleges were extending nutritious food to the trainees in these centres.

Recently, the State government announced that notifications for filling of vacant posts including those related to teachers and police personnel would be issued. According to preliminary information, there were a total of 50,000 vacant posts covering all government departments in the State.

“Apart from police personnel job trainings, we are also looking at providing coaching for other jobs too,” a senior official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .