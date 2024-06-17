Woman prisoner misleads jail officials in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 05:55 PM

Adilabad: Rathod Vijayalaxmi, who was arrested on the charges of murdering her husband, allegedly tried to mislead officials of the district jail by claiming that she had attempted to die by suicide by consuming pieces of a disposable blade here on Sunday. The incident came to light on Monday.

Vijayalaxmi told authorities of the district jail that she had severe stomach ache after consuming pieces of a disposable blade before she was arrested. The authorities immediately rushed her to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad for treatment. She underwent medical investigations at the institution and was found to be well. Doctors found that she had not consumed blade pieces and that she was healthy.

It was then that officials realized that Vijayalaxmi was misleading them.

Vijaya Laxmi, her paramour Mahesh and two others were apprehended for their alleged role in murder of Gajender, a government teacher from Nagolkonda in Narnoor mandal recently.