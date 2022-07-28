Kaddam project repairs: Traffic on Khanapur-Mancherial route suspended

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Nirmal: Traffic was temporarily suspended on the busy Khanapur-Mancherial road following repairs to Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project in Kaddampeddur mandal on Thursday.

Nirmal Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar advised motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destinations. He suggested that the motorists from Mancherial could go to Nirmal via Jagtial, Metpalli and Khanapur and vice-versa. He told the motorists of Utnoor to take Gudihathnoor route to arrive at Nirmal district centre.

On July 13, the project brimmed with water following heavy rains in upstream areas and faced near breach-situation. It received inflows of 5.09 lakh cusecs on July 13 and the water level reached to 704 feet as against the full reservoir level of 700 feet for the first time in the history of the project, forcing dwellers of 12 villages to rush to safer places.

Recently, a team of irrigation experts from Hyderabad department inspected the reservoir and submitted a report to the government explaining steps to carry out the repair works. Accordingly, counter weight of two gates was being fixed, besides repairing electric motors, gear boxes and other apparatus of the reservoir. The repair is likely to take four or five days, as per officials concerned.