Kadiyam Srihari slams Governor’s speech; calls it Congress manifesto

Telangana topped the chart in paddy production in the country, and was leading in the country in IT exports, he said, adding that the Governor did not make any reference to these achievements in her address.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:52 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Former Minister Kadiyam Srihari said there was nothing new in the Governor’s speech and it was like reading out the Congress manifesto.

She ignored the welfare and development achieved in the BRS regime. All the appreciation from the Union government, besides awards from Niti Ayog were ignored conveniently, the former Minister said while addressing the media here on Friday.

“It is unfortunate that the Governor uttered lies,” Srihari said, reminding that Telangana people had achieved separate Statehood by exerting pressure on the Congress party.

Telangana got liberated in 2014 and it was astonishing to learn about getting liberated now, he said.

“The Congress failed to disclose the procedure for implementing the six guarantees assured to the people. There is no reference of Dalit Bandhu,” Srihari said.

Efforts were made to project that Telangana was in doldrums and there was no progress at all in the last 9.5 years. This was far from the truth, he said.