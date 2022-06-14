Kajal Aggarwal showers her baby boy Neil with love

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal, a new mother, seems to love her motherhood journey. The celebrity mom began posting photos of herself and her baby boy Neil on social media. Kajal took to Instagram to share a photo of her embracing Neil as they lay on a bed.

The actor who used to post pictures of fitness regimen regularly is now sharing pictures of her motherhood. In the new picture, one can see her lying on the bed holding her son in both hands while Neil’s lifted hand covers his face partially.

Calling Neil love of her life, the new mom captioned the cute photograph as, “#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat.” Actor Keerthy Suresh commented on the photo, “omg(sic)” with heart emoticons, while Raashii Khanna reacted with hearts on the pic.

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in the romantic comedy ‘Hey Sinamika’. As the actor took time off to enjoy her motherhood, her fans have to wait and watch what she has in store in the coming months.