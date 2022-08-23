Kakatiya University to celebrate 22nd convocation on August 25

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

KU VC Prof T Ramesh addressing press meet at KU campus on Tuesday

Warangal: Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh asked the graduands to bring the Aadhar card along with their college identity card to receive the Ph.D degrees and gold medals at the 22nd convocation to be held on Thursday (August 25).

Addressing a press meet at the Senate Hall on the campus here on Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor said that the convocation ceremony would commence at 10:30 at the university auditorium of the university campus. The graduands and guests take the seats by 10 am, and the VIPs are requested to be in the seats by 10.20 am. “While Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will preside over the ceremony, Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) secretary Prof Sandeep Verma will deliver the convocation address,” the VC said.

“Due to time constraints, 192 gold medal winners will be handed over the medals and certificates at the University College of Engineering & Technology For Women premises near the venue (university auditorium) from 7 am to 9 am. But candidates receiving medals should bring their Aadhaar card with them,” he said and suggested that the candidates who are to take degrees at the convocation ceremony should first get passes from the examination branch to receive the certificates from the Governor and Chancellor of KU Tamilisai Soundararajan. He added that the gold medal winners will be allowed to take photographs with the Governor group wise (15 candidates in each group).

About 56 PhD scholars of 2018-19 will receive the degrees from the Governor on the dais and take photos. Prof Ramesh said that a total of 11 different committees had been formed for the successful conduct of the ceremony. KU Registrar Prof Byru Venkatram Reddy, Controller of Examinations, Prof Malla Reddy, and Co-ordinator , Anti-Plagiarism Cell, Dr LP Raj Kumar, and were present at the press meet.