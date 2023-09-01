| Kalanithi Maran Gifts Cars To Rajinikanth And Nelson For Jailer Success

Similarly, Maran also handed over the keys of a brand new Porsche car and an additional cheque to the director Nelson Dilipkumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: In order to celebrate the grand success of Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’, Sun pictures owner Kalanithi Maran met Rajinikanth and gifted him a brand new BMW X7.

Likewise, the Sun Pictures owner also gave a cheque to the Superstar.

Maran presented Rajinikanth with several BMW car models, and the actor picked the BMW X7 from the choices. Similarly, Maran also handed over the keys of a brand new Porsche car and an additional cheque to the director Nelson Dilipkumar.

The filmmaker thanked Maran for his kind gesture.

Sun Pictures took to ‘X,’ formerly Twitter, to share the videos and pictures.

To celebrate the grand success of #Jailer, Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key of a brand new Porsche car to @Nelsondilpkumar #JailerSuccessCelebrations pic.twitter.com/kHTzEtnChr — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose. pic.twitter.com/tI5BvqlRor — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

Mr. Kalanithi Maran met Superstar @rajinikanth and handed over a cheque, celebrating the historic success of #Jailer pic.twitter.com/Y1wp2ugbdi — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) August 31, 2023

Mr.Kalanithi Maran congratulated @Nelsondilpkumar and handed over a cheque to him, celebrating the Mega Blockbuster #Jailer #JailerSuccessCelebrations pic.twitter.com/b6TGnGaFd6 — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023