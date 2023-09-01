Friday, Sep 1, 2023
Kalanithi Maran gifts cars to Rajinikanth and Nelson for ‘Jailer’ success

Similarly, Maran also handed over the keys of a brand new Porsche car and an additional cheque to the director Nelson Dilipkumar.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:18 PM, Fri - 1 September 23
Hyderabad:  In order to celebrate the grand success of Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’, Sun pictures owner Kalanithi Maran met Rajinikanth and gifted him a brand new BMW X7.

Likewise, the Sun Pictures owner also gave a cheque to the Superstar.

Maran presented Rajinikanth with several BMW car models, and the actor picked the BMW X7 from the choices. Similarly, Maran also handed over the keys of a brand new Porsche car and an additional cheque to the director Nelson Dilipkumar.

The filmmaker thanked Maran for his kind gesture.

Sun Pictures took to ‘X,’ formerly Twitter, to share the videos and pictures.

