Hyderabad: Four year old girl dies after falling into open manhole

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:38 AM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: A four year old girl died after falling into an open manhole at Secunderabad on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the child Mounika, a resident of Kalasiguda, Secunderabad, came out of the house to buy a packet of milk when she fell into the manhole. The girl got washed away.

Some persons noticed it and informed the family about it.

On coming to know about the incident the GHMC DRF team and local police launched a massive search and finally traced the body in the nala at Park Lane and retrieved it.

The body is shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

More details awaited.