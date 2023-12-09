Alleged theft at Animal Husbandry office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A group of persons allegedly took away files and some other property from the office of former Minister for Animal Husbandry, T Srinivas Yadav.

According to the complaint lodged by the watchman of the office, some persons including Kalyan – OSD, Eliyaz and Mohan computer operators, Venkatesh and Prashanth attenders came to the office on Friday evening and are suspected to have taken away some files.

“As the new government is formed, the complainant suspects that Kalyan and other came there and took away some documents,” said Nampally police.

A case is registered under Section 409, 427, 448, 477, 109 r/w 34 of IPC.