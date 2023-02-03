‘Kalatapasvi’ leaves void in Indian cinema

Published Date - 05:07 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: It was on February 2, 1980, that legendary director K Viswanath released his iconic film ‘Sankarabharanam’, which transcended time and trends with its flawless plot, realistic character portrayal, and captivating music. Forty-three years later, on the very same day, he breathed his last.

The filmmaker-actor, who is fondly called ‘Kalatapasvi’, is one of the cherished gems of the Indian film industry and had a rather humble beginning. Born on February 19, 1930, in a village in Guntur, he completed his BSc from Andhra Christian College.

He forayed into the world of films as a sound recordist at Vauhini Studios in Madras. After a short stint there, he began his filmmaking career at Annapurna Pictures under directors Adurthi Subba Rao and K Ramnoth. He eventually went on to work as an assistant director for the bilingual film ‘Pathala Bhairavi’ in 1951.

Fourteen years later, Viswanath debuted as a director with the Telugu film ‘Aatma Gowravam’, which won the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film of the year. He rode on this initial success with back-to-back women-centric films, all of which were critically acclaimed.

Released in 1976, ‘Siri Siri Muvva’, a movie about a speech-impaired girl with an undeniable passion for dance, sealed his reputation as an artistic director par excellence. ‘Sargam’, a remake of the same film in Hindi, two years later, marked his Bollywood debut.

It is, however, ‘Sankarabharanam’ that made Viswanath a national phenomenon. Apart from the four National awards it won at home; it was screened at multiple international film festivals.

He also went on to cast his artistic spell on Hindi films with movies like ‘Kaamchor’, ‘Shubh Kaamna’, ‘Jaag Utha Insan’, ‘Eeswar’ and others.

With path-breaking movies to his credit, he won five National Film Awards, seven State Nandi Awards, and eleven Filmfare Awards. In 1992, he was awarded the Padma Shri and in 2017, he was presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest award in the field of cinema.

Taking up acting in the late 90s, Viswanath debuted with the Telugu film ‘Subha Sankalpam’, and played the role of a loving grandfather in many other films. He also acted in television serials and commercials.

In a career spanning over six decades, the director touched upon critical themes like the caste system, disability, gender discrimination, and other socio-economic challenges, making movies that not just entertain but also enlighten his audience.