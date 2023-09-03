Kaloji Kalakshetram: A cultural marvel set to open on Kaloji Narayana Rao’s birth anniversary

The cost of the state-of-the-art auditorium comes to around Rs 75 crore and is part of the State government's efforts to enrich the historical and cultural heritage of Warangal city

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 06:54 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Kaloji Kalakshetram at Balasamudram in Hanumakonda. Photo: Gotte Venkat.

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) is gearing up for the grand inauguration of the Kaloji Kalakshetram, a versatile cultural convention centre, set to take place on September 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of noted poet Kaloji Narayana Rao. The cost of the state-of-the-art auditorium comes to around Rs 75 crore and is part of the State government’s efforts to enrich the historical and cultural heritage of Warangal city.

A few days ago, West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Collector Sikta Patnaik, and KUDA officials inspected the ongoing construction works, asking the concerned parties to expedite the project. Delays in construction, attributed mainly to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, had put the project on hold for nearly three years. Following directives from IT Minister KT Rama Rao, the construction work was given a significant boost.

The Kalakshetram structure comprises an auditorium and various other facilities, capable of accommodating up to 1500 attendees. It is situated on a sprawling 4.25-acre parcel within the KUDA grounds, near the bus station.

In the wake of the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced the construction of a modern auditorium named after ‘Praja Kavi’ Kaloji Narayana Rao, an ardent advocate for Telangana statehood.

A senior official stated, “The renowned architect Hafeez Contractor has designed this edifice with a grand vision in mind, intended to elevate Warangal city’s cultural allure and establish it as a cultural epicentre. The four-story structure will house an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1500, a mini meeting hall, dining facilities, and VIP suites, as well as an art gallery, library, offices, lobby, kitchen, and storage areas, all equipped with the latest state-of-the-art amenities.”

The highly anticipated inauguration of the Kalakshetram is expected to be done by Minister Rama Rao. However, sources suggest that the completion of all pending work may require an additional two months before the facility becomes fully operational.

