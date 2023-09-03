Kamareddy citizens extend warm welcome to KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: In what could be a trailer of what awaits him as he launches his campaign in Kamareddy, an interesting and heartwarming moment unfolded as BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attended the wedding of Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan’s son in Hyderabad on Sunday. The occasion was marked by enthusiastic welcomes and cheers from the people and youth of Kamareddy constituency.

As the Chief Minister, who had declared his candidature from Kamareddy, arrived at the wedding venue, the atmosphere was charged with excitement. Guests at the wedding could not contain their enthusiasm and greeted the Chief Minister with spirited slogans and cheers.

Slogans like “CM KCR should come to Kamareddy”, “Welcome to Kamareddy”, “Jai KCR”, and “Desh ki Neta, KCR” echoed through the wedding premises as the crowd expressed their warm reception for the BRS chief.

Chandrashekhar Rao reciprocated the affectionate welcome by shaking hands with the well-wishers, and exchanging greetings with the party workers at the venue. The wedding event turned into a festive occasion, as the Chief Minister engaged with the enthusiastic crowd and even posed for photographs with some of them.