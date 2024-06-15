Kamareddy: Farmers protest delay in installation of transformers

Kamareddy: Irked over the delay in the installation of transformers for power connections in agricultural fields, farmers of Thimmak Palli village staged a dharna in front of Chinnamalla Reddy Village Electricity Substation of Kamareddy Mandal on Saturday.

They even staged a protest on the Medak-Kamareddy main road.

Farmers alleged that though they have paid DDs for setting up transformers at agricultural lands three months ago, the electricity authorities were not taking any step towards installing the transformers.

Raising slogans in support of their demands, the farmers said the Kharif season had begun but the work related to new power connections was yet to be completed. They said the delay in the process would create problems for them during the ongoing sowing season.

The police tried to pacify the agitating farmers, but they said that they would continue their protest until their demands were met. Protests by farmers caused heavy traffic congestion on the Medak-Kamareddy main road.