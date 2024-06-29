Medak accident: One more person dies in hospital

He was Ramesh alias Rajesh (44), a native of Madhya Pradesh. The condition of three out of the four injured is said to be still critical.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 02:40 PM

Representational Image

Medak: The toll in Friday’s road accident that occurred on NH-44 touched six with one more person, who sustained serious injuries in the mishap, succumbing to injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He was Ramesh alias Rajesh (44), a native of Madhya Pradesh. The condition of three out of the four injured is said to be still critical.

Also Read Five persons, 100 goats died in road accident in Medak

A lorry carrying a load of goats had rammed a truck going in the same direction at Vadiyaram crossroad in Chegunta mandal in the early hours of Friday, leading to the death of five persons.