Medak accident: One more person dies in hospital

Medak: The toll in Friday’s road accident that occurred on NH-44 touched six with one more person, who sustained serious injuries in the mishap, succumbing to injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.
He was Ramesh alias Rajesh (44), a native of Madhya Pradesh. The condition of three out of the four injured is said to be still critical.
A lorry carrying a load of goats had rammed a truck going in the same direction at Vadiyaram crossroad in Chegunta mandal in the early hours of Friday, leading to the death of five persons.