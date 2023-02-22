Kangana Ranaut participates in Green India Challenge

The Green India Challenge, which was launched in 2019 by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, aims to encourage citizens to plant saplings and take responsibility for the environment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:23 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: Actor Kangana Ranaut, known for her fierce personality and bold roles on screen, participated in the Green India Challenge. The actress planted a sapling at the Shamshabad Panchavati park in Hyderabad.

The Green India Challenge, which was launched in 2019 by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, aims to encourage citizens to plant saplings and take responsibility for the environment. The challenge has been embraced by many celebrities, including Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati.

Kangana was more than happy to participate in the initiative. Speaking on the occasion, she said, “I am delighted to participate in the Green India Challenge. It’s a great initiative to create awareness about the importance of planting trees and protecting our environment. I am happy to contribute to this noble cause and urge everyone to do their bit for the environment.”

She further nominated Rangoli Chandel, Ritu Ranaut, and Anjali Chauhan for the challenge. Later, Green India Challenge co-founder Raghava presented ‘Vriksha Vedam’ book to the actor.