Hyderabad: Actor Sri Leela takes up Green India Challenge, plants saplings at NITHM

Film actor Sri Leela on Tuesday joined the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP, Santosh Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Film actor Sri Leela on Tuesday joined the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP, Santosh Kumar, and planted saplings at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (NITHM) at Gachibowli.

Speaking on the occasion, Leela said she was happy to participate in the challenge by planting saplings and described plantation of more than 17 crore saplings by Green India Challenge is a great thing. She thanked Santosh Kumar for initiating such a good program.

Later, the Green India Challange co-founder Raghava presented Vriksha Vedam book to Sri Leela. NITHM Director Sheri Chinnappa Reddy and students participated in this program.