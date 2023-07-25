Kanyaräsi strikes the right notes

The Telugu indie band has some soulful original compositions

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 06:40 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

Kanyarasi Indie Music Band comprises the trio — Priyanka, Nikhil and Abishek.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s indie music scene is witnessing a fresh wave of talent with many Telugu artistes and bands choosing to present their music in their vernacular language. One of the standout independent Telugu bands, Kanyaräsi, that are making their mark in this vibrant scene, recently sat down for a candid chat with ‘Telangana Today’.

Formed in December of last year, Kanyaräsi is a trio comprising Priyanka, Nikhil, and Abishek. While Priyanka is the lead singer and the guitarist, Nikhil (23) adds depth to their melodies on the keys, and Abishek (21) sets the rhythmic heartbeat for the band through drums.

While the band enjoys covering regional and Bollywood hits in bars, cafes, and pubs, they even present their original Telugu compositions in every gig they perform.

Reflecting on Hyderabad’s indie music scene, Priyanka says that the primary reason for bands hesitating to release their original compositions is the audience’s lack of familiarity with indie music.

“Indie music is relatively new and it has a long way to go before it becomes mainstream and we are all set to be part of the journey. However, I thank the Independent Music Platform for unwaveringly promoting indie music and restoring our confidence as artistes,” the 24-year-old said.

Despite being part-time musicians with individual jobs, Kanyaräsi actively performs at multiple venues in the city every week. Speaking about the themes of their originals, Priyanka says that most of the songs revolve around her personal experiences, women empowerment, and her emotional relationships.

When asked how the band got the name ‘Kanyaräsi’, she said, “It’s just a reference from the film ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’ — we are all huge fans of it, and also the band has got one lead female singer, so it signifies that.”

The band is excited to release its ten original compositions on well-known streaming services and YouTube before the end of this year, while also seeking to up their game in the independent music industry.