Karate Kalyani lodges complaint for derogatory comments against Hindu gods

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telugu movie artist ‘Karate’ Kalyani on Friday approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police and lodged a complaint against one Syed Sharfuddin Ilyas alleging that during a recent debate on a vernacular channel, he had made derogatory comments against Hindu gods.

Kalyani alleged that due to such comments, the sentiments of the community were hurt and they could promote enmity between two communities.

The Cybercrime police are investigating.