Karimnagar Collector, CP transferred

Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari on Friday issued orders by transferring Collector and CP. Duo ware asked to report to General Administration Department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: As part of election transfers, the Collector Dr B Gopi and Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu have been transferred.

Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari on Friday issued orders by transferring Collector and CP. Duo were asked to report to General Administration Department.

While Gopi took charge as Collector on July 26 this year, Subbarayudu transferred to Karimnagar police commissioneate in January, 2023.