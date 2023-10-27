Friday, Oct 27, 2023
Karimnagar Collector, CP transferred

Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari on Friday issued orders by transferring Collector and CP. Duo were asked to report to General Administration Department.

Karimnagar: As part of election transfers, the Collector Dr B Gopi and Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu have been transferred.

Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari on Friday issued orders by transferring Collector and CP. Duo were asked to report to General Administration Department.

While Gopi took charge as Collector on July 26 this year, Subbarayudu transferred to Karimnagar police commissioneate in January, 2023.

