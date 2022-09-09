Karimnagar Collector instructs medical staff for better treatment to women

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

(Collector RV Karnan interacting with pregnant women during his visit to Manakondur PHC) Collector RV Karnan instructed medical staff to provide better treatment and advice to pregnant women when the latter approach primary health centers

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan instructed medical staff to provide better treatment and advice to pregnant women when the latter approach primary health centers (PHC) for treatment. Collector along with Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and Trainee Collector Lenin inspected Manakondur PHC on Friday.

Interacting with pregnant women approached PHC for checkup, Collector enquired about their health condition, the food being consumed by them and treatment being provided in the hospital. Pregnant women must take nutritious food for good health as well as give birth to healthy children. Later, he examined the medical facilities, medicines and maternity room in PHC.

Also Read Ban on export of broken rice exposes Centre’s lack of vision

Speaking on the occasion, he wanted ASHA workers and ANMs to upload the details of pregnant women on the department’s website. Advising to give top priority for normal deliveries, he wanted the medical staff to educate pregnant women in this regard.

Besides checking the health conditions, ASHA workers and ANMs should educate pregnant women about the food that should be taken by the latter. High risk women should be referred to higher hospitals for better treatment, he said and asked staff to upload the details of pregnant women on KCR kit website.