Karimnagar DCCB wins banking frontiers national award

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:03 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Karimnagar: The banking frontiers led by National Cooperative Banking Summit and Frontiers in Cooperative Banking Awards (FCBA)-2023 has announced the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) as the winner of ‘Best NPA Management – Editor’s Choice’ award.

The FCBA jury has selected the KDCCB as the winner in the category of best NPA management. The FCBA awards would be presented on the occasion of 17th annual national cooperative banking summit and NAFCUB CEO Roundtable meet to be held at Resort Rio, North Goa on October 11 and 12.

Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao would receive the award. The CEO was instrumental in ensuring zero NPA of the bank by constant review for recovery of loans by conducting monthly meetings with the bank officials and providing necessary guidance.

In the year 2021, the bank won FCBA Best Credit Growth Award among all the largest cooperative banks in the country.

The bank has won the prestigious NAFSCOB’s all India second best DCCB and first best DCCB award for its all-round performances for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively. These awards would be presented to KDCCB at a function in Jaipur on September 26, 2023.