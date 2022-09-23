Karimnagar: Minister Gangula Kamalakar examines arrangements for Kalotsavams

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday examined arrangements for the Kalotsavams scheduled to be held at the Ambedkar Stadium here from September 30 to October 2.

The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao visited the stadium and examined the arrangements for the event. Earlier, he along with Collector RV Karnan conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the arrangements.

The Minister said artists from 29 States would take part in the kalotsavams, which would be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on September 30. Actor Prakash Raj would attend the event on the second day while Megastar Chiranjeevi was expected to attend on the last day.

Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, DCP S Srinivas and other officials were present.