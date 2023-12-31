Karimnagar: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar releases water from Lower Manair Dam

Prabhakar assured the supply of continuous water to paddy and irrigated dry (ID) crops and advised the farmers to give top priority for the cultivation of ID crops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar performing pujas before relesing water from Lower Manair Dam on Sunday.

Karimnagar: In order to provide water to standing crops of the Yasangi season, water from Lower Manair Dam has been released into the Kakatiya canal. Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar released the water from the dam on Sunday.

The Minister along with Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, Collector Pamela Satpathy and others released water into the canal by performing pujas.

Terming the Congress a farmer friendly party, he said the country would flourish when only the farmers prosper.As against its storage capacity of 24 tmc, 19.646 tmc of water was available in LMD. Meanwhile, 22 tmc of water was available in Mid Manair reservoir as against its storage capacity of 27 tmc.

Besides fulfilling drinking needs, water will be supplied continuously for agriculture and ID crops. Standing crops sowed in 3.98 lakh acres from SRSP 146th km to Suryapet 248 km and 346 km would be supplied water, he informed and asked the farmers to utilize the facility.

Instructing the officials to prepare a plan to avoid inconvenience to farmers, he advised the farmers to sow commercial and ID crops depending on the availability of water. He also warned serious action against the people who were involved in the sale of spurious seeds and fertilizer.

Talking about the six guarantees of the Congress, he said that people, who did not have ration cards, could also apply for the government schemes, and said there was no question of rejecting applications.

So far, more than 6 crore women traveled in RTC buses on zero ticket, he informed and added that additional buses would be deployed to meet the increasing demand of passengers. For this purpose, the government has decided to purchase 1050 new buses. While 500 buses would be allocated to Hyderabad, the remaining 500 would be for districts, he said.