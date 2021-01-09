Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to set up open gyms in all divisions

Besides open gyms, it was also decided to develop walking tracks in all division parks.

Published: 12:20 am

Karimnagar: With people becoming increasingly conscious about fitness and health, particularly in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for facilities for regular walks, playing outdoor games and fitness gyms has gone up substantially. Taking this into consideration, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation has decided to set up open gyms in all divisions by taking up such projects under Pattana Pragathi programme.

The corporation has been releasing about Rs 2.40 crore every month under Pattana Pragathi. Besides open gyms, it was also decided to develop walking tracks in all division parks. Out of 60 divisions, KMC authorities have decided to setup open gyms in 30 divisions in the first phase. Remaining divisions will get gyms in the second phase.

Earlier, open gyms were set up at Ambedkar stadium, KMC office premises, near LMD dam and a few other places. However, some of the instruments were not functioning properly in the existing gyms.

In order to avoid such problems, KMC authorities have decided to install quality instruments by spending Rs 12 lakh on each gym. It is also decided to take up walking tracks in ten parks at a cost of Rs 90 lakh.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said the tender process for 30 gyms taken up for the first phase has been completed and installation process will start within a few days.

Besides every division, gyms would also be installed in the areas where there was demand from the local people. They have decided to develop walking tracks in each and every park being developed in all divisions. Depending on the distance, the cost of walking tracks would vary. Initially, ten tracks would be developed at a cost of Rs 90 lakh.

Since the demand for cycling has also gone up, they have decided to develop separate cycling tracks in SRR College and Satavahana University, the Mayor said.

