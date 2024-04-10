Karimnagar municipal dumpyard catches fire

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 07:55 PM

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: The dump yard of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar caught fire on Tuesday night, with the thick smoke from the yard causing inconvenience to the people in surrounding areas.

Though the dump yard caught fire a number of times earlier, municipal authorities could not take adequate steps to put an end to the problem.

The severe heat conditions are said to have triggered the fire on Tuesday night. Municipal authorities with the help of the Fire and Rescue Service personnel are trying to control the flames, which were still raging when reports came last.

People staying in Alugunoor, Hyderabad road, Sadashivapalli, Kattarampur, Kothirampur, Pochammavada, Kaman area, Alakapuri Colony, Housing Board Colony and other areas are facing trouble due to the fire.