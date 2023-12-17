Karimnagar: Occupancy ratio rises in RTC buses, income declines with Maha Lakshmi scheme

An average of about 2.50 lakh passengers used to travel in 867 buses being operated in different routes of 11 depots of Karimnagar region every day. However, 1.20 lakh additional passengers were traveling after introduction of the scheme

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:22 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: While a majority of the women are opting to travel in TSRTC buses, women from villages that do not have bus facilities are demanding for the facility after the launch of the Maha Lakshmi free travel scheme for women in RTC buses.

Officials said the occupancy ratio of women in RTC buses had gone up after the introduction of the scheme. According to corporation authorities, more than 60 percent of passengers traveling in buses were women. However, though the occupancy ratio of passengers has gone up, income of the corporation has dropped. An average of about 2.50 lakh passengers used to travel in 867 buses being operated in different routes of 11 depots of Karimnagar region every day. However, 1.20 lakh additional passengers were traveling after introduction of the scheme.

On Saturday, about 3.70 lakh people travelled in buses. Of them 2.40 lakh were women, comprising 65 percent of the total passengers. Earlier, the region used to get Rs 1.70 crore revenue per day. This has now declined to Rs 1 crore.

On the other hand, the rush at bus stands has also swelled after the launch of the scheme, subsequently leading to a shortage of bus services. Passengers were seen waiting for buses in bus stands. Though the RTC authorities were operating additional buses in busy routes, there is a shortage in other routes.

In order to avoid inconvenience to commuters, RTC officials are taking steps to run buses in the routes where the demand was high.