Karimnagar: Physically challenged person rescue elderly woman

According to villagers, Gaddam Mallamma (80) jumped into the well to end her life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 08:39 PM

Karimnagar: A physically challenged person saved the life of an elderly woman in Kothagattu of Shankarapatnam mandal on Saturday.

According to villagers, Gaddam Mallamma (80) jumped into the well to end her life. Knowing about it through his wife, Bandsari Ravinder got down into the well and rescued the woman.

Ravinder prevented the woman from drowning in the water by placing her head on his legs and stayed in the well with the help of a rope till other villagers rushed to the spot and pulled both of them out of the well. Later, the woman was shifted to hospital in a ‘108’ ambulance.

Villagers appreciated Ravinder’s courage to rescue the lady.