Karimnagar: Woman dies while playing kolatam

On the occasion of Sankranthi festival, women played kolatam in the village. Anthadupula Rajamani suddenly collapsed while playing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 06:53 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old woman died while playing kolatam. This incident took place in Kalwala of Shankarapatnam mandal on Tuesday.

On the occasion of Sankranthi festival, women played kolatam in the village. Anthadupula Rajamani suddenly collapsed while playing. Alerted villages shifted her to a private hospital in Jammikunta where she was declared brought dead. Doctors declared that she died of a heart stroke.

She was survived by husband and three children. Pall of gloom descended in the village with the death of a woman.