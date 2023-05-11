Medak MP presents mopeds to physically challenged

MP Prabhakar Reddy, who bought the vehicles on his own, said it had come to his notice that physically challenged students were struggling to travel to attend college

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is handing over three wheeler mopeds to physically challenged in Dubbaka of Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: With an aim to distribute at least 10 three-wheeler mopeds in each of the seven mandals of Dubbaka Constituency, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy handed over 10 Honda Activa three-wheeler vehicles to 10 physically challenged persons in Dubbaka on Thursday.

Prabhakar Reddy, who bought the vehicles on his own, said it had come to his notice that physically challenged students were struggling to travel on buses and three-wheeler cycles to attend college. Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had suggested them to engage themselves in social activities regularly, Reddy said he saw an opportunity to serve the needy by distributing the three-wheelers.

