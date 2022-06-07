| Karimnagar Prtu Requests Vinod Kumar To Take Initiative For Teachers Transfers Promotions

Karimnagar: PRTU requests Vinod Kumar to take initiative for teachers’ transfers, promotions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:37 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Karimnagar: District unit of Progressive Recognized Teacher’s Union (PRTU) Telangana, presented a representation to Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar requesting him to take initiative to get the schedule for transfers and promotions of teachers.

PRTU leaders led by the district president Gone Srinivas and general secretary Palleti Venugopal Rao met Vinod Kumar at his residence here on Tuesday and handed over a representation.

Speaking on the occasion, they informed that many government schools in the State were facing the problem of subject teachers’ shortage due to lack of teachers’ promotions. So, students were unable to get knowledge in various subjects.

They requested the TS planning board vice-chairman to strengthen government schools by taking initiative to release the schedule for transfer and promotions of teachers.

Responding immediately to PRTU representation, Vinod Kumar spoke to Director of School Education, Devasena over phone and instructed her to release the schedule for teachers’ transfers and promotions.

PRTU leaders Mohammad Ashwath Hussein, TNGO’s leaders Maram Jagadishwar and Srinivas Reddy were also present.

