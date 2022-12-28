| Karimnagar Takes Lead In Forming Self Help Groups For Transgenders In Telangana

According to statistics, 32 transgenders have registered their names with officials after the group was formed

Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar distributing ID cards to transgenders in Karimnagar (file photo)

Karimnagar: Humiliation and abuses with filthy language are common problems being faced by transgenders when they approach business community and other people to seek alms. There are also incidents of attacks on them by merchants.

To put an end to such practices and provide an opportunity to lead a dignified life, the state government has decided to form self-help groups of transgenders on the lines of women groups.

Karimnagar town has taken the lead with formation of one such self help group with six members under the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

Besides identity cards, pass books were also handed over to the members after opening bank accounts on their names.

Women and Child Welfare Department officials are making efforts to form more groups by involving all transgenders in the district and asked the community people to register their names with the department.

However, transgenders claimed that about 100 members of their community people were loving in the district. Transgender groups will be provided all benefits which are being enjoyed by the women groups. After six months, the groups will be provided a Rs 75,000 loan by completing the bank linkage process.

There is a possibility of sanctioning Rs 20 lakh loans after five years, if the members run groups properly by repaying loan amounts regularly. Moreover, the interest amount that is paid by the members towards loan amount, would also be paid back to groups by the government.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Transgenders district president, Asha opined that though the self-help groups would not make instant change in their lives, they would strengthen their financial status in the long run if the groups were operated properly.

Moreover, it was a great achievement to them since they have been struggling for identity for a long time. Government, which was least bothered about their identity and other problems, has started recognizing them by forming self help groups and issuing ID cards, Asha opined.

Project Director, Women and Child Welfare Department, K Sabitha Kumari said that they have started forming self help groups of transgenders to help them to lead the life on their own.

One group has already formed by MEPMA since all the members belong to Karimnagar town and more groups would be formed in the coming days.

Informing that 32 transgenders were registered their names with them, she said that they asked remaining community people to approach the department along with their Aadhar card and other documents.

Out of 32 transgenders registered with them, 17 were already issued ID cards and the process was going to issue cards to remaining people. They were also contemplating giving training in tailoring, jute bags manufacturing and other vocational courses.

Besides vocational training, a Rs 50,000 loan would also be sanctioned to establish self-employment units, she informed.