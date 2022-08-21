Karimnagar to be made as Haritha Vanam: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:55 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

BC welfare Minister G Kamalakar planting trees in Padmanagar in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar informed to make Karimnagar town as ‘Haritha Vanam’ and called upon the people to strive hard to make the town as Haritha Vanam.

Advising the people to protect ecological balance by planting trees extensively, he said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to provide an uncontaminated environment to future generations by protecting the environment.

Minister along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao planted saplings in Miyawaki forest near double bedroom houses site, Padmanagar in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday, as part of diamond jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that based on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, Bharat Vajrotsavam celebrations were organized on a grand scale for 15 days inculcating patriotism among the public.

As a part of celebrations, the freedom mega plantation was taken up to plant sapling in a big way on Sunday (14th day). A huge number of trees were already planted in the town as part of Haritha Haram programme, he informed and added to plant more saplings depending upon the availability of place.

Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, local corporator Bonala Srikanth and others participated in the programme.