Karimnagar: Woman dies after scarf gets stuck in motorbike wheel

According to police, natives of Naguram of Jammikunta mandal, Jagan Rao and Pujitha, were taking their two daughters Nitya Sree and Aji Sree, who were suffering from fever, to hospital in Jammikunta on their bike on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:25 AM, Wed - 20 September 23

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a woman, who was injured after falling from a moving motorcycle as her scarf got stuck in the bike’s wheel, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hanamkonda.

On the way, Pujitha’s scarf got stuck in the rear wheel of the bike, and she fell off the bike near Dharmaram and sustained severe head injuries. After providing primary treatment in Jammikunta, she was shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night.

Pujitha’s mother Manjula lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter died because of Jagan Rao was overspeeding. Based on the complaint, police have registered the case and began investigation.