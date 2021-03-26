Karne Thanda LI scheme to be completed soon: Harish

Five villages and 10 thandas in elevated areas in Ghanpur mandal in Wanaparthy district would benefit from the project

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said the Karne Thanda Lift Irrigation scheme would be completed at the earliest following allocation of required funds in this financial year’s Budget. Five villages and 10 thandas in elevated areas in Ghanpur mandal in Wanaparthy district would benefit from the project, he said, speaking in the State Legislative Council here.

Lifting water from Ghanpur branch canal, water can be supplied to 4,000 acres in thandas under the project. He said estimates have already prepared and tenders would be called for soon. Replying to questions posed by members on Karne Thanda Lift Irrigation scheme in the Council, Harish Rao said the State government would leave no stone unturned in completing the project.

