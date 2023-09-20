Kartavya Anadkat emerges chess champion at Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament

Kartavya Anadkat scored 11 points out of 12 rounds for the top honours. Prawin with 10.5 points and Asish Chaudhari with 10 points finished in second and third respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Kartavya Anadkat

Hyderabad: Kartavya Anadkat of Ahmedabad won the Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament on Wednesday.

He scored 11 points out of 12 rounds for the top honours. Prawin with 10.5 points and Asish Chaudhari with 10 points finished in second and third respectively.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1.Kartavya Anadkat, 2.Prawin, 3. Asish Chaudhari, 4. bdallah M Nistar, 5. Rushil, 6. R Krishna, 7. Anshuman Dey, 8. KVK Karthik, 9. P Harshit, 10.Yashas H

Best Woman: Neha Sanvi, Best Veteran: K Raja Gopal, Special Prize: KSSRA Praneeth.

Also Read GBHS beat Pudami School 4-1 at RFYS football tournament