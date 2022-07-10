| Karteek Manish Duo Finishes Second In Itf Tennis Tournament

Karteek, Manish duo finishes second in ITF Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

G Sai Karteek Reddy and Manish Suresh Kumar with their runners-up trophies.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player G Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Manish Suresh Kumar emerged runners-up in the men’s doubles of the ITF $15000 Tennis Tournament held in Tunisia.

The Indian pair lost to Chain’s Zheng Baoluo and Thailand’s Maximus Jones 4-6, 6-7 (4-7) in the summit clash.

Earlier in the semifinals they defeated Great Britain’s James Markiewicz and Deji Thomas Smith in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) to enter the final.

Result: G Sai Karteek Reddy/Manish Suresh Kumar lost to Zheng Baoluo/Maximus Jones 4-6, 6-7 (4-7).