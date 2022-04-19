Karthik, Harsheen take top honours at Solinco Junior Tour 2022 Leg 2 Tournament

Published: Updated On - 06:05 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Champions: Winners and runners-up of the Solinco Junior Tour 2022 Leg 2 tournament with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Sreedhara Pranava Karthik and Harsheen Kaur emerged champions in the under-16 boys and girls categories respectively at the Solinco Junior Tour 2022 Leg 2 for boys and girls under-12, 14, 16 years conducted by DRC Sports Foundation at the Advantage Tennis Academy, ST Thomas High School, on Tuesday.

Pranava Karthik defeated Nikhilesh Puppala 8-4 in the final for boys title while Harsheen got the better of T Hamsika 8-6 for girls title.

The third leg of the tournament will start from April 29 and the last date for entries is April 27, by 7 pm.

Results:

Finals:

U-12: Boys: Tavish Agarwal bt T Jaiveer Varun 8-3;

Girls: Sreedhara Mahalakshmi Amuktha bt Akira D Parekh 8-4;

U-14: Boys: Parjanya Adury bt Puppala Nikhilesh 8-4;

Girls: Noorie Mattipati bt T Hamsika 8-7 (10);

U-16: Boys: Sreedhara Pranava Karthik bt Nikhilesh Puppala 8-4;

Girls: Harsheen Kaur bt T Hamsika 8-6.

