Karthik, Harsheen take top honours at Solinco Junior Tour 2022 Leg 2 Tournament

Hyderabad: Sreedhara Pranava Karthik and Harsheen Kaur emerged champions in the under-16 boys and girls categories respectively at the Solinco Junior Tour 2022 Leg 2 for boys and girls under-12, 14, 16 years conducted by DRC Sports Foundation at the Advantage Tennis Academy, ST Thomas High School, on Tuesday.
Pranava Karthik defeated Nikhilesh Puppala 8-4 in the final for boys title while Harsheen got the better of T Hamsika 8-6 for girls title.
The third leg of the tournament will start from April 29 and the last date for entries is April 27, by 7 pm.
Results:
Finals:
U-12: Boys: Tavish Agarwal bt T Jaiveer Varun 8-3;
Girls: Sreedhara Mahalakshmi Amuktha bt Akira D Parekh 8-4;
U-14: Boys: Parjanya Adury bt Puppala Nikhilesh 8-4;
Girls: Noorie Mattipati bt T Hamsika 8-7 (10);
U-16: Boys: Sreedhara Pranava Karthik bt Nikhilesh Puppala 8-4;
Girls: Harsheen Kaur bt T Hamsika 8-6.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .