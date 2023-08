Karunakar Reddy assumes office as TTD chairman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Tirumala: Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday assumed office as the chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

He succeeds YV Subba Reddy whose term ended on August 8 this year.

This is the second time Karunakar Reddy will serve as TTD chairman.

Earlier, he held the post from 2006 to 2008 when late YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.