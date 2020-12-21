Radha Krishna has a social message: Lakshmi

Radha Krishna is being presented by Manthena Narasimha Raju and produced by Pappula Sagarika under the banner Harini Aaradya Creations.

By | Published: 12:43 am 5:50 pm

The trailer of the upcoming movie titled Radha Krishna was launched formally on Sunday by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. Directed by Prasad Varma, the movie features actor Anurag and Musskan Sethi in the lead roles.

Radha Krishna is being presented by Manthena Narasimha Raju and produced by Pappula Sagarika under the banner Harini Aaradya Creations. “The movie highlights social problems of local artisans and people who are dependent on caste-based professions. The makers and the director Prasad, the producer and the entire cast and crew should be appreciated for bringing out the product sending out a message on social awareness. Artists from the handicraft industry and weavers are facing a severe economic crisis. Selecting the theme into the mainstream cinema is a daring move,” said Subba Reddy.

Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi who plays a key role said that she never imagined acting in movies. “I believe that art is something that is gifted by god. Director Srinivas Reddy knew me in the past. It was on his insistence that I happened to act in films. India is a hub of ancient cultures and age-old traditions. All the traditions and crafts are on the verge of extinction. Radha Krishna is the movie that drives out a social message to audiences,” she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .