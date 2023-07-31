| Ttd To Organise Two Brahmotsavams At A Time

TTD executive officer Dharma Reddy said that the Adhikamasam this year had necessitated the double festival

07:15 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) this year will organise the annual Brahmotsavams and also the Navaratri Brahmotsavams simultaneously.

Informing this to media persons here on Monday, TTD executive officer Dharma Reddy said that the Adhikamasam this year had necessitated the double festival.

Consequently, there would be no VIP break darshans and only those VIPs who come personally would be provided break darshan, he revealed.

