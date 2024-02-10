Kashmir, Ladakh freeze as Kargil hits minus 22.4

The Met department reported that today's minimum temperatures were minus 4.9 in Srinagar, minus 7 in Gulmarg, and minus 8.6 in Pahalgam.

By IANS Updated On - 10 February 2024, 11:10 AM

Srinagar: Unabated intense cold continued on Saturday in Kashmir while the Ladakh region remained in deep freeze as Kargil town froze at minus 22.4 during the night.

Met department said that Srinagar had minus 4.9, Gulmarg minus 7 and Pahalgam minus 8.6 as the minimum temperature today.

Also Read Snowfall in Kashmir brings cheers to tourists, local players linked with tourism

In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 14.5 and Kargil minus 22.4 as the minimum temperature.

Night temperatures were below normal in Jammu on Saturday.

Jammu city had 7.3, Katra 6.1, Batote 3.9, Bhaderwah minus 2.2 and Banihal 1.8 as the minimum temperature.

MeT department has forecast same weather condition to continue till February 14.