Kashmir’s popular rainbow trout will soon be available in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ever heard of a fish variety that could cost you about Rs 2000 per kg? Well! Rainbow Trout does cost that much and is still in high demand, in Hyderabad also.

The popularity of the Rainbow trout is so much that in lakes and streams in Kashmir, where the fish is found in abundance, one is allowed to angle for it after payment of a fee of Rs 1000 per day. And none is allowed to catch more than six fish. That sums up the popularity of Rainbow Trout. But one need not import the fish from Kashmir or from abroad now.

A Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Aditya Rithvik Narra has succeeded in mimicking conditions conducive for Rainbow Trout fish to grow in Telangana. Very soon, he is likely to get a yield of one tonne of Rainbow Trout per day. The oily fish from the salmon family, is much sought after by food connoisseurs and health aficionados as it is a good source of protein, good fat and vitamins.

“Our first harvest will be in November. The lifecycle of Rainbow Trout from egg stage to being about 1.5 kg in weight is about one year. We are already into six months of rearing the fish,” says Rithvik, MD of Smart Green Aquaculture, which set up the rainbow trout culture centre in Kandukur of Rangareddy district. The project will see an investment of about Rs 25 crore in phases.

The unit will produce about one tonne trout on a daily basis. The produce will be sold in domestic and export markets. The price per kg ranges can hit up to 2,000 a kg. A 100-gram of trout gives 141 calories, 20 gram protein and six gram fat. It is also a good source of sodium, potassium, vitamin (C, D, B6), calcium, cobalamin and magnesium, he said why it is among the high priced fishes.

“Rainbow trout is currently being imported and there is a huge demand abroad as well as in domestic market. In fact a few companies have already confirmed to source the fish from us,” discloses Rithvik.

He spent over six years on research on Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) in India and abroad before taking up the pilot project. In his unit, multiple stainless steel tanks are used and water is recirculated. Following its success, the company began its commercial operations. Specially made chillers are used to keep the water cool.

“The temperature has to be maintained between 5-15 degree centigrade at all times. We have power generators as backup. But in Telangana, there is no worry about the power situation thanks to the 24/7 power provided by the Telangana Government. Trout has specific water quality requirements. We have chosen a site that has this ideal water quality. The water is sanitised by a UV filter before it is added to the RAS system,” he said on why the company chose Kandukur.

Smart Green Aquaculture is now importing rainbow trout eggs from the US. “We import the eggs and hatch them. Some of the produced fingerlings are sold to other farmers. The remaining are used by the company for eggs. Now, the hatchery and nursery are operational. We also supply feed to farmers,” said Rithvik.

The company has 36 hatchery trays, nursery in 20 tanks and 48 grow out units. The produce will be chemical free and will have traceability from eggs arrival to harvest. Rainbow trout will be the primary breed and others like tilapia, eel, sea bass, desi koi and others will be included. The company also offers turnkey solutions including consulting, design, supply of eggs and feed and others. It offers to buy back fish from them. The unit is generating employment to about 50 people.

