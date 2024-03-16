BRS protest: Demonstrations staged at Malkajgiri, Amberpet and Ibrahimpatnam

The party workers staged a demonstration on the Sagar highway condemning the illegal arrest of MLC K Kavitha

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 12:58 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The BRS has launched Statewide protests against the arrest of MLC K Kavitha.

BRS workers, led by MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, staged a demonstration at Malkajgiri crossroads in the city, condemning the illegal arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha.

They condemned the vindictive attitude of the BJP leadership ever since Modi became Prime Minister. The illegal arrests would be opposed and fought in court, he warned.

BRS MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, along with a host of other leaders of the party staged a protest demonstration at Amberpet in the city. The protesters condemned the arrest. The vindictive attitude of the BJP rulers at the centre would be exposed by intensifying the protests all over the State, said the MLA. He blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implicating Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI would not augur well for the BJP leadership, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigy was burned by the BRS workers at Ibrahimpatnam. The party workers staged a demonstration on the Sagar highway condemning the illegal arrest of MLC K Kavitha.

Party leaders, including M Prasant Kumar Reddy, said that the people would teach the BJP a befitting lesson in the ensuing parliamentary polls.