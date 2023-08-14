Armoor: BJP leader Vinay Reddy quits party

In yet another jolt to BJP in the district, Armoor constituency in-charge Podduturi Vinay Kumar on Monday resigned from the party's primary membership

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Nizamabad: In yet another jolt to BJP in the district, Armoor constituency in-charge Podduturi Vinay Kumar on Monday resigned from the party’s primary membership. He is likely to join Congress shortly.

According to party sources, Vinay Reddy decided to resign from the party following harassment from Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri. Vinay Kumar Reddy had contested as an MLA on a BJP ticket in the 2018 Assembly elections and got 20,000 votes, the highest vote share for the BJP in North Telangana districts. Vinay also played a vital role in Arvind’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said Arvind is planning to contest as an MLA in the ensuing Assembly elections either from Armoor or Korutla, hence, Vinay, who is also keen to contest from Armoor, decided to quit the party and fight on a Congress ticket.