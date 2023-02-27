Last rites of KMC medical student Preethi performed in Jangaon

Earlier this morning, the mortal remains of the Warangal medical student who passed away last night at NIMS in Hyderabad were brought to her residence

By ANI Published Date - 07:42 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The last rites of the junior medical student from Warangal’s Kakatiya Medical Collaboration who passed away on Sunday were performed in Jangaon on Monday.

Earlier this morning, the mortal remains of the Warangal medical student who passed away last night (Sunday) at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad were brought to her residence.

Earlier in the day, the police also detained Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students for staging a protest outside the Kakatiya Medical College over the medical student’s death.

She had allegedly attempted suicide on February 22 and died at 9.10 pm on Sunday.

A statement issued by NIMS hospital read, “In continuation to the health update of Dr Preethi, despite continues efforts of Multidisciplinary team of Specialist Doctors, she could not be saved and (was) declared dead on 26/02/2023 at 9:10 pm.” Further details are awaited.

On February 22, the junior doctor allegedly tried to kill herself by self-administering some injections at the Kakatiya Medical College, AV Ranganath, Warangal police commissioner, said.

She was undergoing treatment at NIMS, Hyderabad and her condition was said to be critical, doctors said.

The Warangal commissioner added that the victim was a first-year PG student at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal.

“She was last seen at the emergency OP while she was on duty and later, she left her room informing other doctors that she was experiencing a headache and stomach ache. She was later found in an unconscious state,” the commissioner said.

On February 24, Commissioner Ranganath said, “A second-year medical student of MJM Hospital has been arrested in connection with the death of a first-year female medical student on February 22. We have booked him under SC/ST Act & Anti-Ragging Act.” “Social media and personal chats between the two establish that she was subjected to ragging. Further investigation will be conducted once the toxicology report (which determines the presence of drugs or a foreign substance in a dead body),” the Warangal commissioner said.

The victim’s family members alleged that she was harassed by a senior male doctor.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint with the police claiming that a senior PG doctor had been harassing her for the last few days and eventually drove her to take the extreme step.

Police said they were probing the matter from all angles.