Saturday, May 20, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 20 May 23
Kavitha extends financial assistance to kin of accident victims
BRS MLC Kavitha

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday extended financial assistance to relatives of four victims of a road accident at Arsanapalli a few weeks ago.

The accident at Arsanapalli claimed the lives of R Prashant. D Charan, D Shyam and R Rekha. Another four persons were injured.

On behalf of the MLC, BRS leaders from Bodhan met the families and handed over the financial assistance. The families of those who died received Rs.35,000 each, while those injured in the accident got Rs.15,000 each.

