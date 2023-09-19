Kavitha rubbishes six guarantees of Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha responded strongly to the Congress party’s recent six electoral guarantees and its allegations against the BRS government. She emphasised the importance of a political party’s track record in shaping public opinion.

In a statement, Kavitha pointed out at the contrasting track records of the BRS and the Congress, describing the BRS as a party of fighters and the Congress as a party of cheaters. “When it comes to any political party, people will usually look at their track record. And the track record of the Congress party in the State has been very bad,” she said, reacting to the six guarantees of the Congress party.

Responding to corruption charges by Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi against the BRS government, the BRS legislator challenged the AICC leader’s claims. She asserted that Rahul Gandhi should fact-check before making corruption charges of Rs one lakh crore in construction of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, which had an estimated cost of only Rs 80,000 crore. She blamed the Congress party for merging Telangana with Andhra Pradesh and thereafter, causing delays in the State formation, resulting in the loss of numerous young lives.

In a direct jab at Rahul Gandhi, Kavitha questioned the status of the National Herald case and suspected a possible collusion between the Congress and BJP. “This shows who’s hand in glove with the BJP. Rahul Ji, change your scriptwriter. We didn’t support BJP in the presidential election. Rahul Gandhi said we supported. Rahul Ji‘s math is bad, or he’s just a simple liar,” she added.