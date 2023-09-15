Kavitha questions slow-paced ED probe against Congress leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday questioned the slow-paced investigation of Enforcement Directorate cases against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. She raised concerns about the lack of movement in the investigations, suspecting an alleged understanding between the Congress and the BJP.

In a statement, Kavitha said about an year ago, prominent Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge and Pawan Bansal, as well as leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, were summoned and interrogated by the ED in the National Herald case, involving allegations of Rs.5,000 crore fraud.

She questioned about the continued absence of the Congress leaders from ED inquiries, hinting at an undisclosed agreement between the two major political parties. She criticised the Congress for its double standards and contradictory policies for different States.

She pointed out that while the Congress welcomes Adani Group in States where they are in power, they oppose it in other regions.

While welcoming Congress leaders including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad to participate in the Congress Working Committee meeting, Kavitha suggested them to relish the famous Hyderabadi biryani, but cautioned against misleading the people of Telangana.

She also questioned the Congress party’s inaction with regard to the Women’s Reservation Bill, during their tenure from 2004 to 2014.

She said the Congress party also failed to hold the Central government accountable for the bill’s status since 2014.

She pointed out that Sonia Gandhi’s recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking discussions on various issues did not include the Women’s Reservation Bill.