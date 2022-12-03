Kavitha writes to CBI asking for complaint, FIR copies

MLC K Kavitha, on Saturday wrote to the CBI, asking for a copy of the complaint lodged by the union Home Department with the CBI and other relevant documents.

Hyderabad: Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha, who was issued a notice under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code by the Central Bureau of Investigation, on Saturday wrote to the CBI, asking for a copy of the complaint lodged by the union Home Department with the CBI and other relevant documents.

Pointing out that she had gone through the notice and would require the relevant documents to enable her to acquaint herself and answer their questions appropriately, Kavitha also said that the date of the meeting could be fixed at Hyderabad after receipt of the documents.

The CBI had on Friday issued the notice, seeking to meet the MLC for a clarification in connection with the Delhi liquor policy controversy. They had also asked her to intimate the place for meeting as per her convenience.

By a notice issued under Section 160 of the CrPC, an investigating official can ask for a person’s presence for information on facts and circumstances the person might be acquainted with.